Harlem Globetrotters back in Montgomery

“We come here every year. We love Montgomery, and a lot of the history - there’s so much to do here, and we’re just happy to come here and put on a show for the people. Some of our players went out and visited the church and the Southern Poverty Law Center and some of the iconic places in history, so to be here on this day is a great thing, and we hope everybody come out and come together, just like Martin Luther King wanted for people,” said Franklin.