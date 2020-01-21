Harlem Globetrotters back in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was all smiles at Garrett Coliseum Monday as the Harlem Globetrotters were back in Montgomery taking on their arch-rivals the Washington Nationals.
There were flips, tricks and a whole lot of laughs.
“The Globetrotters are all about having fun bringing people together bringing families together putting smiles on faces,” said veteran player “Handles” Franklin. “It is just an honor to be a part of such an iconic organization on a iconic day.”
The Globetrotters are no strangers to Montgomery; the organization makes a stop every year on their tour. But Monday was special because they got to perform on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We come here every year. We love Montgomery, and a lot of the history - there’s so much to do here, and we’re just happy to come here and put on a show for the people. Some of our players went out and visited the church and the Southern Poverty Law Center and some of the iconic places in history, so to be here on this day is a great thing, and we hope everybody come out and come together, just like Martin Luther King wanted for people,” said Franklin.
The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Dothan on Jan. 22, and then in Huntsville on the 26.
