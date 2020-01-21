Hundreds of people serve the River Region for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 300 people spent hours serving the River Region in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.
The group HandsOn River Region organized several community service events throughout the day. Volunteers cleaned community gardens, helped install smoke detectors, put together hygiene kits for the homeless, and helped organizations around the city.
Joycelyn Hill used her day off to give back. She helped organize the community center called That’s My Child as part of the celebration.
“I grew up going to his museums in Atlanta," Hill said. “I grew up just knowing the history of what he stood for and what he’s about. So it’s, it’s just part of who I am actually.”
Charles Lee is the executive director of the group That’s My Child, which helps mentor students in the city. With a staff of only two people, Lee said these few hours of help Monday made a substantial difference.
“I’m always looking for volunteers,” Lee said. “It’s good to have people just to be able to come in and just kind of roll up their sleeves and do the things that we’re not able to do and so it’s pretty.”
Businesses even took time out of their day to serve during the holiday. Employees from Dow Chemical Company volunteered.
“I’d like to see a lot more of the Brotherhood that Martin Luther King preached about and that he stood for that we all still have a dream,” Candice Washington said. “We’re all one family, one team with one goal, and that’s to make humanity better.”
“Through civic engagement and volunteerism, we embody the spirit of Dr. King and further our agency’s mission to build a strong, caring community,” said HandsOn River Region Executive Director Tasha Cooper.
