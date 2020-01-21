Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CHILD DEATHS-PHOENIX
Phoenix police: 3 children pronounced dead inside home
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say three children have been pronounced dead inside a home. Authorities say a relative who lives at the residence called police Monday and responding officers found a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy. Police say the children were found unresponsive and pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and fire officials provided first aid. Authorities say they were interviewing the mom, dad and another relative. They also say there was no obvious trauma to the children, and that relatives indicated illness may have been a factor. Police say it's too early to determine how the children died. An investigation is ongoing.
TRANSGENDER CORRECTIONS OFFICER-SETTLEMENT
Arizona settles suit alleging harassment by prison officers
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona is settling a lawsuit by a former corrections officer who alleged his co-workers and supervisors repeatedly harassed him over his status as a transgender man. It was tentatively settled Thursday for $100,000. The officer alleged the Department of Corrections responded inadequately to his complaints and that the harassment continued after he was transferred to another facility. The agency denied corrections officers and supervisors made offensive comments about the officer and that the harassment continued after complaints were made. The officer filed the lawsuit under a pseudonym due to safety and privacy concerns.
SOLAR POWER PLANTS-SRP
SRP seeks solar energy from bidders including Navajo Nation
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — One of Arizona's largest utilities is seeking companies to build solar plants to provide up to 400 megawatts of power, including 200 megawatts from Navajo Nation facilities. The Farmington Daily Times reported Salt River Project issued a request for proposals Jan. 15. SRP officials say the energy will be delivered to customers in central Arizona. The request from the Phoenix-based utility asks for proposals for plants that can produce between 100 and 200 megawatts. The company says Navajo Nation plants could be located anywhere within its territory that can connect to the SRP grid.
BORDER AGENT KILLING-APPEAL
Murder convictions upheld for 2 men in border agent's death
PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court has upheld murder convictions for two men in the 2010 fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death revealed the botched "Fast and Furious" gun-smuggling investigation. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the murder convictions of Ivan Soto-Barraza and Jesus Lionel Sanchez-Meza in Agent Brian Terry's death. Authorities who conducted the “Fast and Furious” investigation faced criticism for allowing suspected straw gun buyers for a smuggling ring to walk away from gun shops in Arizona with weapons, rather than arrest them and seize the guns.
SHOOTING DEATH-PHOENIX
Man fatally shot in Phoenix after trying to stab someone
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old man was fatally shot after he tried stabbing someone at a west Phoenix home. Dontae Ray McGinty was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's shooting. Investigators say McGinty had been threatening people with a knife and tried to stab someone. He was shot by a 25-year-old man who reported the shooting to 911 and cooperated with investigators. The man’s identity hasn’t been released. He was released from police custody without being booked into jail.
EXCHANGE-MOLLY OF DENALI
Indigenous ‘Molly of Denali’ is more than a cartoon for some
ROAD RAGE SHOOTING
Phoenix police search for a suspect in road-rage shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in an apparent road rage incident. They say the 33-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening by the driver of an SUV-style vehicle. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. The name of the victim hasn’t been released. Police say the man was driving on South Central Avenue when an SUV cut him off and prevented him from passing. They say an unidentified male suspect in the SUV fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle. The wounded man was transported to a hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department. Police say a 30-year-old woman who was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle wasn't hurt.
TRIBAL CASINOS-WATER
Bill would require Arizona tribes to resolve water disputes
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican leaders have introduced legislation to require Native American tribes in Arizona to resolve longstanding water disputes with the state before negotiating new gambling pacts. Cosponsors of the legislation, House Bill 2447, include House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott. The bill's chief sponsor, Prescott Republican Rep. Steve Pierce, told the Arizona Republic that it would help speed up the state's complex and lengthy negotiations with tribes over water rights because tribes want to retain the economic benefits of gambling casinos. Many tribes' current tribes expire in 2023.