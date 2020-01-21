3M starts testing at Brookhaven; residents say they’re still concerned

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In November of 2019, Alabama Department of Environmental Management results showed dangerous amounts of PFOA and PFOS chemicals at the Brookhaven site in Decatur.
Starting this week, an independent contractor is going back to the site to test more soil and water.
The results will be reviewed by the state department of environmental management.
“We were up there, and we’re here. Is there any danger? Do we have to be concerned about our health? It’s a lot of things, we had a lot of kids up there and the school system as well," Director of Decatur Youth Services Bruce Jones said.
Jones says he’s eager for the testing to be done, and also says he’s nervous because students were in Brookhaven Middle and DYS offices sits on the land as well.
“I’m hoping it’s not as bad as they say because if so, we’ve been here quite a while. The Aquadome’s been here quite a while. We have a lot of people who have the potential to be sick," Jones said.
One former Decatur resident, who moved away from the city because of health concerns, says she believes it’s not just her that’s affected.
“It’s just an array of cancer. There’s no one specific, but it’s definitely an environmental factor that everyone is coming up with cancer in this area," Rachel McCollum explained.
McCollum has been battling leukemia for more than a year and a half now, and says she grew up playing at the Brookhaven site.
3M stated it would begin drilling at the Brookhaven site on Monday to collect soil and groundwater samples. Company representatives say the process could last six to eight weeks.
“I just hope there’s a way we can find a way to reverse what’s done, to put a stop to what’s being done still, and then to have to be held accountable for what they’ve done and all the people they’ve done it to," McCollum said.
WAFF 48 News will bring you the investigation results as soon as we have them.
