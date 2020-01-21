Man charged in two separate Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a man is facing charges in two separate Montgomery shootings.
Lorenzo Rainer, 60, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charges are related to two separate shootings. Both shootings happened in the 4000 block of LH Hamilton Road. The first happened on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. and the second on Monday around noon. Both victims had non-life threatening injuries.
Duckett says the shootings happened after arguments over property.
Rainer was arrested Monday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $15,000 bond.
