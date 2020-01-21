MFR: Cause of Montgomery house fire under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to determine what led to a house fire Tuesday.
The fire happened around noon on East Fairview Avenue, near South Court Street. Fire officials at the scene say the home was unoccupied and under renovations at the time of the fire.
Alabama Power officials were also at the scene cutting off power to the building.
Once the building is deemed safe to enter, fire investigators will begin work to determine what caused the fire.
