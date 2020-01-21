MFR: Cause of Montgomery house fire under investigation

MFR: Cause of Montgomery house fire under investigation
Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to determine what led to a house fire Tuesday. (Source: Source; WSFA Viewer)
By WSFA Staff | January 21, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 1:42 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to determine what led to a house fire Tuesday.

The fire happened around noon on East Fairview Avenue, near South Court Street. Fire officials at the scene say the home was unoccupied and under renovations at the time of the fire.

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to determine what led to a house fire Tuesday.
Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to determine what led to a house fire Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Alabama Power officials were also at the scene cutting off power to the building.

Once the building is deemed safe to enter, fire investigators will begin work to determine what caused the fire.

MF/R is on the scene finishing up a fire on the 0-100 block of East Fairview Avenue. Traffic on Fairview is currently blocked in both directions, as well as Court Street traffic. Please avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely. More info to come. Alabama News Network WSFA-TV Montgomery Advertiser

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.