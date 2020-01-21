Montgomery robbery suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Montgomery business robbery, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Andrew McCall, 33, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery following a Friday night robbery.
Investigators say McCall robbed a business in the 3200 block of Mobile Highway around 8 p.m., then shoved an employee as he was fleeing. The employee was said to be uninjured.
Not long after the robbery, investigators arrested McCall and transported him to the Montgomery City Jail for unrelated outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
