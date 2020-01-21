Montgomery warming centers open due to freezing temps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those needing a warm place to ride out the below-freezing temperatures in Montgomery have some options. Several Montgomery municipal facilities have opened
Parks and Recreation community centers, Montgomery fire stations and libraries are open and available for those in need of shelter from the cold.
For more information on a a full list of community centers and community centers’ hours of operation, CLICK HERE.
Montgomery fire stations are open to the public 24 hours a day as warming stations, but if a station is left without Montgomery Fire/Rescue personnel during an emergency run, the station must be vacated and secured.
A list of station locations is available on the city’s website HERE.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.