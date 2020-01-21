Police: Man charged after fleeing, hitting several vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man who allegedly fled from police and hit several vehicles Friday.
Keith White Jr., 37, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude.
Police say White fled from a traffic stop around 11 a.m. Friday on McDonough Street. He reportedly hit three unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle at East South Street.
The driver of the occupied vehicle suffered injuries that police described as minor.
Police say White had marijuana when he was taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.