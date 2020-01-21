Police: Man charged in burglary of Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a man has been charged after he was found with items of a Montgomery business that was burglarized.
Justin Caldwell, 30, is charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, attempting to elude and providing a false to law enforcement.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charged are related to a traffic stop which happened Saturday around 1 a.m. on Locust Street. During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled from officers before hitting a tree. The driver, later identified as Caldwell, got out of the vehicle and ran but was taken into custody a short time later.
Duckett says during his arrest, Caldwell initially provided a false name but an investigation identified him as Caldwell.
Further investigation revealed the vehicle Caldwell was driving had been reported stolen on Jan. 10 from a business on Madison Terrace, according to Duckett. The business also reported a burglary the same day. Caldwell was also found to be in possession of assorted property taken during the business burglary.
Caldwell was charged and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $22,000 bond.
