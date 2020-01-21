Police: 19-year-old charged in November stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old for a November stabbing.
Trinady Moorehead is charged with second-degree assault.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charges are related to a stabbing which took place on Nov. 30 around 4 a.m. in the area of Dunbarton Road. A woman told police she was stabbed during a fight with a person she knew.
The victim’s injuries were on-life threatening.
Court records indicate the victim received approximately 19 stitches from the stabbing.
Duckett says Moorehead was taken into custody on Monday and charged. She was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $15,000 bond.
