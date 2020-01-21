Scale Back Alabama challenge kicks off this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama will kick off the 2020 Scale Back Alabama challenge this week.
Scale Back Alabama is a free statewide weight-loss campaign designed to encourage Alabamians to get healthy and to have fun while doing it. The theme for this year’s program is “See Healthier, Be Healthier”, encouraging those involved to develop healthy habits that will last beyond their weight loss.
Alabama is sixth in the nation in terms of adult obesity with a rate of 36.2 percent. A variety of health issues result from and are compounded by being overweight or obese. Scale Back Alabama seeks to empower Alabamians to live healthier lifestyles and reverse this trend.
At the end of the challenge, those who weigh-out during the week of April 6-12 and succeed in losing at least 10 pounds have a chance to win cash prizes. Teams are comprised of two people (no more, no less).
To register a team, visit //scalebackalabama.com/join. Then visit an official public weigh-in location during the week before Jan. 26 (bring registration confirmation with you). Find a list of weigh-in sites at //scalebackalabama.com/sites.
Since the first challenge in 2007, more than 353,000 Alabamians have lost a combined total of about 1.4 million pounds!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.