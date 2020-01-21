3 separate weekend homicide investigations underway in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three separate weekend homicide investigations are underway by the Montgomery Police Department.
The first homicide happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Mobile Highway. Investigators have now confirmed the victim in that case is 25-year-old Tametrius Richards.
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene were Richards was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The second homicide happened shortly before midnight in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road. Investigators have now confirmed the victim in that case is 30-year-old Brandon Zeigler, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The third homicide happened Saturday around 9 p.m in the 1500 block of Mobile Road. The victim in that case has been identified as 52-year-old Lamar Bailey, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD says their initial investigations indicate that these three shootings stemmed from separate altercations and that the circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made in any of the cases as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness Line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.