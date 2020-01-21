Shuttered latex plant to reopen on Alabama-Georgia line

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) - A company plans to create as many as 400 jobs as it reopens a closed latex factory in southeast Alabama.
The state Commerce Department said in a statement Tuesday that Medical Industries of the Americas intends to reopen a shuttered factory at Eufaula in coming months.
The factory will produce items including latex gloves, condoms and hot and cold packs for therapy.
The company says it has retooled a factory that used to be operated by Ameritex Corp. near the Georgia state line. It says its investment could reached $50 million eventually as it adds product lines.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.