Suspect arrested in Montgomery armed robbery case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in the robbery of two people has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Investigators have arrested and charged 18-year-old Ethan Smith with two counts of first-degree robbery in connection to the Jan. 5 incident.
The victims told police that Smith, a man they know, came into the home in the 900 block of South Lawrence Street around 11:30 that morning and robbed them at gunpoint.
Despite a weapon being involved, no injuries were reported.
The U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Smith into custody on Friday and charged. Montgomery police had charged Brent Harris on Jan. 8 in connection to the same crime.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.