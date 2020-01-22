Alex City police investigate allegations of sexual assault outside high school

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City police are investigating allegations of sexual assault involving a 17-year-old Benjamin Russell High School student.
City school district officials have also initiated their own investigation.
Investigator Robert Oliver said a 16-year-old female student and her mom contacted police Thursday night after the wrestling event at the school.
“She was minding her own business. Like I said she was getting into her vehicle,” Oliver said. “The doors were unlocked and so he got in the vehicle with her and at that point he began to touch her inappropriately and as he was touching her she began to tell him to stop but it kept going."
Detectives say the incident happened on campus in the parking lot on the far right side of Benjamin Russell High School.
“And he refused to get out of the vehicle initially but once she said she was going to call her boyfriend, that’s when he exited the vehicle,” Oliver said.
If the male student is charged, the charge would be first-degree sexual abuse, which is a felony. It’s not clear at this point whether the two students knew each other.
Oliver said that will be part of the overall investigation. Right now they’re in the beginning stages of it, trying to separate fact from fiction.
“Yes, he is still in school, but I haven’t had any contact with him at all,” Oliver said.
Police say with interviews scheduled this week with both parties, they’re confident they will see the light of truth about what happened and why.
According to Alex City police, a forensic interview was conducted this afternoon in Dadeville with the victim.
