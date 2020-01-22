Auburn DC Kevin Steele signs three-year deal through 2022

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s defensive coordinator is staying put. Auburn and current defensive coordinator Kevin Steele have agreed on a three-year deal that extends through the 2022 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Wednesday.
“Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country,” said Malzahn. “This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future. I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work.”
This past season saw Auburn’s defense finish 17th nationally allowing just 19.5 points per game.
During Steele’s tenure as defensive coordinator the last four years, Auburn’s defense has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense. Auburn is one of only five FBS programs to hold opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.
