Civil Air Patrol at Maxwell AFB comes to the rescue again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Civil Air Patrol is based at Maxwell Air Force Base here in Montgomery but played a vital role in rescuing a hiker in the state of Washington in subfreezing temperatures.
It happened last Friday when the hiker somehow fell in the Hoh River in northwestern Washington. Complicating matters were two feet of snow on the ground. CAP’s National Cell Phone Forensics Team was able to guide Washington first responders within 13 yards of the hiker. A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched and was able to rescue the 39-year old man.
It was just last month CAP personnel played a key role in saving the lives of three family members in a plane crash in Massachusetts using the same technology.
