Jalen Hurts suits up with former teammates

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - It was just a year ago that former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts decided to transfer to Oklahoma.
"He's Bama-bred, so I'm gonna always consider him one of us," said his former teammate, Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis.
Hurts has dealt with many challenges throughout his college his career, so it’s only fitting that his final challenge is here at the Senior Bowl.
“In a game like this, in a situation like this, they try to compress you with a lot of stuff, and challenge you, so it’s something that I accept, and I have to continue to get this stuff down so I can execute at a high level,” said Hurts.
He isn't the only one looking to perform at a high level - his former Crimson Tide teammates hope to make a good impression on NFL coaches this week, and say they're happy to do it with their old play-caller leading the charge.
"Man it's fun. As soon as Jalen got here, me and him kinda connected, linked up, and caught up," said Lewis. "You'd think we haven't been separated for a year, so it's fun catching up with him and being back with him on a daily basis like good ole times."
"It's been cool," added Hurts. "I haven't heard any trash-talking yet, but we're having fun with it."
While it's always a good time reconnecting with old friends, this is still a business trip, and the quarterback reiterated his focus is on the game.
“I just think you gotta appreciate every moment you have, every opportunity you have, and try to take advantage of it," he said. "This is something I’m trying to take advantage of, so I’m just trying to come out here and compete at a high level.”
Hurts and the rest of Team South will look for a win on Saturday. Kickoff for the 2020 Senior Bowl is set for 12:30 p.m.
