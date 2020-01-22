2 Montgomery bars have business licenses revoked

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted Tuesday night to revoke Club Sky Bar and After 5’s business licenses.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley requested the licenses be revoked due to the “continuous crime” at the businesses, which are located on Debby Drive and have a shared patio.
Club Sky Bar was placed on probation last year after a series of incidents, including reports of shootings, fights and thefts.
Since October, police have recorded 10 more incidents, including a shooting and the arrest of the alleged owner in a robbery.
According to a memo from an MPD lieutenant, an employee, who had been accused of breaking into the club, said Amari Raye and another employee named “Big Daddy” robbed him and forced him into the trunk of a vehicle in early December.
According to MPD spokesperson Capt. Regina Duckett, Raye is the promoter and manager for both businesses and has presented himself as the owner.
