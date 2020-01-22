Montgomery K9 officer featured on A&E’s ‘America’s Top Dog’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Police K-9 officer and his partner will be featured in a competition show on A&E Wednesday.
K-9 Officer Skoot, and his partner Cpl. Alex Lindsay are competing to be named “America’s Top Dog”.
Each episode of the competition show is an hour-long, featuring four police K-9 teams and a civilian team in three rounds of competition. They’re tested on their speed, agility, and teamwork by completing a series of “expert tasks on a massive obstacle course”. It includes navigating a complex maze for scented items, taking down a suspect in a bite suit, and other challenges, according to A&E.
Each week’s winning team gets $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. In the final week of the competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to earn the title of “America’s Top Dog”, and an additional $25,000 cash prize.
Lindsay has been an MPD officer for four years and has been assigned to the K9 unit for a year and a half, according to the police department. Skoot and Lindsay have been partnered together for over a year. MPD said Skoot is a multi-purpose K9 that specializes in narcotics detection and patrol techniques.
“America’s Top Dog” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on A&E.
