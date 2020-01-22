Person of interest detained after triple homicide in Munford

MUNFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death for the three people found dead in a Munford home was stab wounds.
A person of interest has been detained. That individual has not been identified, but authorities said early Wednesday that a sibling was missing and a person of interest.
The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Holli Christina Durham, 13-year-old Branson Durham and 13-year-old Baron Durham.
Authorities say the homicide investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are actively following leads Wednesday morning after three people were found dead in a home in Munford.
Authorities say they responded to Roy Lackey Lane Tuesday night. Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore says the mother and two twins were found dead in the home. There is a third sibling, who is missing. Authorities consider that child a person of interest.
The identity of the victims and cause of death have not been released.
Talladega County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey released the following statement:
“Last night, we learned of a tragedy in the Munford community. Like any small town, when tragedy strikes it effects the entire community including the school community. Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff.”
If you have any information, the sheriff’s office is asking you call 256-761-2141.
