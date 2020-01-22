Rain returns tomorrow, cool and dry weekend ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our next storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri - soon, that rain will head our way. First things first, today looks great! Sunny, but cold - temperatures will warm into the lower 50s. That’s a few degrees below normal for late January, but a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’ll take it.
Clouds increase tonight, lows will drop into the mid 30s.
Showers arrive tomorrow. As the precipitation overspreads the state, it will fall into a layer of dry, cold air. This is usually a good recipe for some light, inconsequential ice pellets to fall from the sky in a few spots. This is called “sleet” - in tomorrow’s instance, any that falls will be light and melt as soon as it falls. No accumulation, no travel problems, no school closures, no need for bread and milk. For many of you, it’s just rain.
That rain continues at times through Thursday, Thursday night and Friday morning.
Amounts will mainly be light; a few of the heavier downpours could bring some thunder along for the ride, but we do not expect any severe storms.
By Friday afternoon, the front swings through, and the rain will end from west to east. Cool, dry air returns for the weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
