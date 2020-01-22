Reward offered for information in 2018 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving a homicide that happened in 2018.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, on Nov. 24, 2018, at around 11:56 p.m., MPD units responded to the 5900 block of Monticello Drive regarding someone suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Steven White Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information in this case should call MPD at 334-625-2831 and refer to case no. 2018-00245099, or call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.
