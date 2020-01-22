Second Frazer UMC pastor announces departure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another pastor of Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery has announced he’s leaving.
According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, pastor Brandon Dasinger is leaving in June to be a part of a team of pastors planting new non-denominational churches in North Georgia.
“This was not an easy decision because our family absolutely loves Frazer and the many people who have become our good friends over the past five years here. However, having the unique opportunity to help build a church from the ground up with some of my closest friends, as well as equipping and developing other church planters, was too great to pass up,” Dasinger says.
Dasinger says in addition to the new churches, two of the mission organizations that he is deeply involved with are in north Georgia.
“Leaving an established denominational system and having to raise our own support has been a major leap of faith, but we have already seen God’s faithfulness and we trust the Lord will continue to provide for us. We covet your prayers in this time of transition,” Dasinger says.
Dasinger also acknowledged that his departure may not be at an ideal time, as the church searches for a new lead pastor following Dr. Larry Bryars retirement announcement.
“I will do everything I can to help Frazer through this transition. I am committed to finishing strong in my final months serving you. My hope is that all of you as our church family will send us out with your blessings into this mission endeavor,” Dasinger adds.
Dasinger says his hope and prayer is that this season of transition will be the best for the church in the long run.
Dasigner has spent the past five years at Frazer serving as a teaching pastor.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.