Suspect charged in Montgomery robbery, burglary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after Montgomery police say he robbed a woman and burglarized a home.
Terris Jackson, 52, is charged with burglary third-degree, robbery third-degree, and attempting to elude.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charges are related to a theft that happened Monday around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Hannon Street. A woman told officers she confronted a suspect stealing items from her shed. The suspect pushed her to the ground and took off with assorted items.
The suspect, later identified as Jackson, was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Following his arrest, Duckett says Jackson was identified as the suspect in a residential burglary that happened on Jan. 13 around 9 a.m. in the 3100 block of LeBron Road.
Jackson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $21,000 bond.
