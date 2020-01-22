2 weeks pass without sign of missing Alabama woman

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two weeks have passed since anyone last heard from 65-year-old Judy Jackson Kennebrew. Law enforcement says their extensive search hasn’t yielded any clues to her possible location.
The woman was last seen on Jan. 8 in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee after leaving her home around 6 p.m. Her dog was with her but has since been located, according to Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Investigator Christopher Harris.
Harris said a large search party was formed on Friday and lasted through the weekend. No evidence was found that could give investigators at least some hope the missing woman had been anywhere in the search area.
Harris said investigators even tried to put a tracking device on the dog in hopes that it would return to her, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
On Tuesday, the decision was made to call off the search, though Harris said members of the Alex City/Tallapoosa Rescue Squad will continue roadside checks for a few more days. Making the matter all the more concerning, her family says she deals with dementia and mental illness, and overnight temperatures have dropped below freezing in recent days.
The lack of any development in the missing person case has prompted Kennebrew’s family to offer a $500 reward for anyone who can bring their loved one home safely. And the community has continued efforts to keep a spotlight on the case, creating a Facebook page to provide any updates.
Kennebrew is described as being 5’3” and weighing 170 pounds. She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh and a burn/skin graft on the top of her right hand.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Judy Jackson Kennebrew, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 825-4164 or call 911.
