Ala. man sentenced for possession of child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Hope Hull man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced.
According to court documents, Barney Clarence Knotts, 74, was convicted in 1985 for production of child pornography in Mobile County and received a 20-year sentence. In early 2017 he registered his physical address in Hope Hull, and in February of that year the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about online conversations concerning potential child exploitation from the location.
When ALEA agents went to his house, Knotts reportedly gave them permission to search his computers where they found more than 1000 child pornography images and discussions about child exploitation.
Knotts pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court in September. Following his prison sentence, Knotts will be subject to supervised release for the rest of his life.
