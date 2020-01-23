Alabama hits 1 million electronically registered voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Office of the Secretary of State has electronically registered the one millionth voter in the Alabama since the implementation in January 2016.
The office says this brings the state’s total number of registered voters to 3,557,172.
If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there is time. You can register to vote by mail, at your local DMV office, or from home.
To register on the secretary of state website, click here.
If you want to vote in the primary, you have to register by Feb. 17.
