Bama Slam Saloon officially open

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The official ribbon-cutting for the Bama Slam Saloon was Wednesday afternoon in New Brockton.
The establishment is on 1600 acres of land and will hold several music festivals.
There are trails for off-road vehicles, a lake for various water activities, and a waterpark that will open in April.
Developer Ronnie Gilley says Bama Slam Saloon is a place that everyone will enjoy.
"There is no status quo if you will. We are trying to break the paralyzing change of the status quo and I think we got a project that's going to afford us that opportunity."
Gilley served nearly 6 years in Federal prison for offering bribes to legislators in the development of what was Country Crossing.