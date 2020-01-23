Bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $13K from middle school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is closing the book on its investigation of a former Montgomery Public Schools bookkeeper after she pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.
Following a year-long audit of Montgomery’s Goodwyn Middle School, the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found that Tiffany Franklin owed the system more than $10,000.
Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed the 39-year-old ex-MPS employee was convicted of first-degree theft of property. She entered a plea on Tuesday and admitted she stole $13,216 from the school during the 2017-2018 school year.
Franklin’s plea agreement states that she used four schemes in her theft:
- She exchanged cash belonging to the school for checks drawn on her personal bank account knowing there was insufficient funds to cover those checks
- She stole cash collected by the school for admission to athletic events
- She stole money collected by teachers
- She stole money used to make change for the gate and concession stand at various athletic events.
Franklin faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine. Sentencing is set for March 26 before Judge Johnny Hardwick.
