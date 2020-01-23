Bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $13K from middle school

Bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $13K from middle school
The former bookkeeper at MPS's Goodwyn Middle School has been convicted of stealing more than $13,000 from the school. (Source: Morgan Young)
By WSFA Staff | January 23, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:03 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is closing the book on its investigation of a former Montgomery Public Schools bookkeeper after she pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

Following a year-long audit of Montgomery’s Goodwyn Middle School, the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found that Tiffany Franklin owed the system more than $10,000.

Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed the 39-year-old ex-MPS employee was convicted of first-degree theft of property. She entered a plea on Tuesday and admitted she stole $13,216 from the school during the 2017-2018 school year.

Franklin’s plea agreement states that she used four schemes in her theft:

  1. She exchanged cash belonging to the school for checks drawn on her personal bank account knowing there was insufficient funds to cover those checks
  2. She stole cash collected by the school for admission to athletic events
  3. She stole money collected by teachers
  4. She stole money used to make change for the gate and concession stand at various athletic events. 

Franklin faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine. Sentencing is set for March 26 before Judge Johnny Hardwick.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.