City council approves motion to buy Garrett Coliseum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council took care of a pretty huge item on Tuesday night’s city council meeting agenda. At the meeting, the council approved a motion to purchase Garrett Coliseum from the state of Alabama.
Last August, WSFA 12 News reported that the city and county were trying to take over Garrett Coliseum from the state. At that time, there was a proposed plan for the Coliseum to undergo a $20 million renovation that would provide air conditioning and upgrades to sound and lighting among other things.
Then Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said the city was “very close to getting all of the deeds identified and be able to do a transaction” at that time.
If Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed approves the motion, the city will then receive ownership of the Coliseum. Gov. Kay Ivey also has given a letter to the city saying the city will be granted funding for renovation and 112 acres of property.
