Dallas County Jail electrical issues alarmed sheriff

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum shudders at what could’ve happened.
“It was tedious and frightening to start with,” said Granthum.
The Dallas County Jail remains on light lockdown right now because of what happened on a Saturday two weeks ago.
“The major concern we had was the phone call I got that morning was that doors were automatically opening and when I talk about doors I’m not talking about the front door to the jail. I’m talking about cell doors,” Granthum said.
Complicating matters:
“We have 42 inmates in here. At least 42 right charged with murder, capital murder and manslaughter and when we started having electrical problems, that started being a problem. We can’t put someone together because this one may have killed someone’s mother, aunt or uncle, so they’re enemies,” said Granthum.
Granthum says the public was never in any danger primarily because he had backups guarding the property.
“We called in every deputy we had. We surrounded the jail just to make sure and Selma police also sent 10 of their officers as well,” Granthum said.
Work is being done to solve the electrical problem with an eye towards a permanent fix sometime soon. The oldest part of the Dallas County Jail is at least 40 years old. The shortage produced sparks, smoke and fears.
“My biggest concern was fire,” Granthum said.
No word on how much it’ll cost to replace the entire system but in Granthum’s view no cost is too high to keep the peace and hold down the fort at the county jail.
Granthum says they’re keeping visitors to a minimum until further notice. Granthum believes the “mother board” of the electrical system may have been fried by the storm.
