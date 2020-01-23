1 dead in shooting on Montgomery’s Stella Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its sixth homicide of the new year after confirming a man’s shooting death Thursday afternoon.
According to MPD spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, investigators were called to the area of Stella Street shortly after 3:15 p.m. on reports of someone being shot. First responders found a vehicle with a man inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Duckett said the circumstances around the shooting remain unclear and that no suspects have been arrested. However, she confirmed the department was aware of possible video evidence in the case.
Duckett said it appears the victim was shot in the 2100 block of Stella Street but managed to flee the scene. The victim’s vehicle didn’t make it very far however, as he appears to have lost control at a dead-end with Jordan Street in the 2300 block of Stella.
The crime scene area isn’t far from Fairview Avenue and the old St. Jude School campus.
No motive is clear and the victim’s name has not been released.
