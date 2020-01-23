Jackson County substitute teacher, coach arrested on child porn charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes says a man who served as a substitute teacher and volunteer coach was arrested on charges involving child porn.
According to Kevin Dukes, the suspect was arrested Wednesday morning.
The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed the teacher’s identity to WAFF as Wayland Hester.
The school system has since banned the teacher from all Jackson County school property.
Dukes also said that all proper background procedures were followed before this suspect was hired.
Dukes said the teacher worked at Section High School but he did not know if a student was involved from the school.
