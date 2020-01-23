NASCAR driver pit stops in Montgomery to promote upcoming show

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One NASCAR driver is bringing her life to the screen. Angela Ruch is in the middle of a tour promoting her and her husband’s upcoming series: “The Ruch Life,” making a stop in Montgomery to talk about the show.
“The Ruch Life” is set around the lives of Angela and Mike Ruch highlighting the ups and downs of balancing Angela’s career in racing, her relationship with her husband and her new endeavor as a mother of two.
“'The Ruch Life’ is basically, you know, it’s our life in a nutshell. It’s us traveling all over the world. Us adopting babies, multiple babies not just one. But, a first-time mom, learning to adapt to new things that I have no clue about and then all the while trying to be one of the top competitors in male-dominated sport in NASCAR,” said Angela Ruch.
When asked why she chose to open this part of her and her husband’s lives up to the world, Angela Ruch said, “Why not?”
“It’s one of those things at this point it’s like why would we not? You know, I’m one of the top females in the sport. I want to tell my story. I’ve worked hard to be where I’m at today to earn the respect of NASCAR and all my male competitors, so I kind of want to show the ups and downs and all the hard work I put into it to be where I am today,” said Ruch.
Another part of the show viewers will get to see: the process that Angela and Mike Ruch went through during the adoption of their two children.
“I don’t think people really get a chance to see the heartache that goes into adopting babies and the failures that goes along with it,” Angela Ruch said.
The series will be eight episodes long beginning on Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. Central Standard Time and airing on Facebook Watch. You can find out more about the show here. Angela Ruch said viewers will get a look at real-life situations that come up in her and her husband, Mike’s lives, making the show relatable.
Ruch is the niece of former Daytona 500 champion Derrike Cope and made her 2019 debut in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. On Feb. 15, 2019, Angela Ruch became the first female in history with the NASCAR Truck Series to lead laps at Daytona International Speedway.
The next stop on the tour will be Tallahassee, before wrapping up in Miami during the week of the Super Bowl.
