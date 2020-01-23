No. 16 Auburn bounces back after pair of losses

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers returned home to Auburn Arena Wednesday night following losses in their previous two games on the road - the first two losses suffered by the Tigers this season. In their return, the No. 16 Tigers (16-2, 4-2) picked up an 80-67 win over South Carolina (10-8, 2-3).
Freshman Devan Cambridge had himself a night. Cambridge shot the lights out of the arena, scoring a career-high 26 points with six treys off the bench.
“I felt like I brought the energy today,” said Cambridge after the game. “We needed somebody to step up and [Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl] told me to just play with confidence. I came out today and did that. My teammates found me, and I was just making my shots.”
Cambridge said postgame he felt like he couldn’t miss, and for the most part he didn’t. Cambridge knocked down 10 of his 14 shots including 6 of 9 three-point attempts. He also had five rebounds to go along with his 26 points.
Guards J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty chipped in with 13 and 11 points respectively.
Auburn needed Wednesday’s win after dropping two straight in conference play against Alabama and Florida. The Tigers got off to a fast start in the first half scoring 39 points and shooting 40 percent from the field. Auburn also tallied 32 points in the paint and 16 points off 12 South Carolina turnovers.
Auburn will welcome the Iowa State Cyclones into Auburn Arena Saturday as part of the BIG 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is 11 a.m.
