OI AM ANNIE: Devastating news becomes blessing in disguise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery family is sharing its story of hope and inspiration. A baby girl came with some of the worst news this family had received and turned out to the biggest blessing it could have ever imagined.
Baby Annie was born with a group of genetic disorders called osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease.
“She just lacks collagen in her bones,” explained Annie’s mom, Peyton McGaughey. “She's very easily broken.”
The condition affects only one in every 30,000 live births. Annie’s specific type occurs in only one in 70,000 live births.
“It’s something that’s rare, you don’t have a lot of information, you don’t if your baby’s going to be ok, how long her lifespan is going to be, you don’t know anything," Peyton said.
Peyton described her feelings when she first knew something was wrong, before Annie was born, at her 20-week ultrasound. “They saw a bunch of broken bones.”
Annie’s collar bone was broken when she was born, and she's had half a dozen other bones broken since then. “Ribs, both of her legs, her pinky, her jaw, her lower back,” McGaughey listed, as she explained the challenges Annie and her family are living with.
“She's 10 months old, but she's only 9 pounds,” Peyton said. “She can't sit up yet, she has a g-tube, so she has to eat through a feeding tube. She's not eating baby food because she can't sit up in a high chair. She lays down a lot, or I can hold her outwards, but not chest to chest at all. I've never been able to hold her like that. I also wasn't able to breastfeed because I can't hold her.”
Osteogenesis imperfecta won’t go away, Annie won’t grow out of it but, if you ask Peyton, She can’t imagine Annie any other way!
“She can pull herself in her own ways that don't hurt her,” the young mom said. “I just love her though, she’s just the best baby. She’s so sweet, she’s a good girl.”
Peyton takes Annie for treatments to strengthen her bones regularly. She receives infusions through an IV at Children’s in Birmingham and it builds up the collagen in her bones. While there will never be a time when she won’t break bones, they will get stronger and not break as much.
“I don’t think she’ll be able to crawl. I don’t think she’ll be able to walk. I think she’ll be in a wheelchair, just because the weight from her upper half on her legs would break her legs, so I think she’ll be in a wheelchair," Peyton said.
Peyton knows Annie’s body will always be weak, but she’s determined not to let her condition consume her life, describing how her mind is sharp.
“She’s starting to say words, like da-da.”
And the baby’s spirit is proving to be incredibly strong. It’s reached people around the world, with more than 32,000 followers on her own Facebook page. The page Peyton originally started just to keep family and friends in the loop on Annie’s condition and treatments have become a tool to educate more people.
“You just don’t think about it until it happens to you, or you have a child with disabilities, and it just is a lot to take on, not just as a parent, but the child, because I see what she goes through," Peyton said. "I just want people to be more aware that things like this are happening in the world and there’s people out here in the world with disabilities and things like that.”
Annie’s story has had an uplifting influence around the world.
“People that don’t even believe in God have started to pray, and it’s just amazing. Just because of her just sharing her story. Because when we go through hard times with her, we pray.”
