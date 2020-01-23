On/off rain expected day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You probably will notice when you step out the door this morning that it is cool, but not as cold as it has been recent. Clouds during the overnight acted like a blanket for our atmosphere, keeping our temperatures slightly warmer; the return over clouds also means moisture levels are going up, which means we will tracking rain throughout our Thursday.
Our next system has already brought rain and snow to parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri, and it is arriving to Alabama as we speak this morning.
Showers that arrive early Thursday are pretty light in intensity, but that could pick up a bit as we head into the afternoon. Rain will be on/off in nature, so it doesn’t pour every moment of the day...
As the precipitation overspreads the state, it will fall into a layer of dry, cold air; this is usually a good recipe for some light, inconsequential ice pellets to fall from the sky in a few spots. This is called “sleet” - in this morning’s instance, any that falls will be light and melt as soon as it falls. No accumulation, no travel problems, no school closures, no need for bread and milk. For many of you, it’s just rain!
That rain continues through Thursday night and Friday morning.
Amounts will mainly be light; a few of the heavier downpours could bring some thunder along for the ride, but we do not expect any severe storms.
By Friday afternoon, the front swings through, and the rain will end from west to east.
Cool, dry air returns for the weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.