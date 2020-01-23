On/off rain expected day

As the precipitation overspreads the state, it will fall into a layer of dry, cold air; this is usually a good recipe for some light, inconsequential ice pellets to fall from the sky in a few spots. This is called “sleet” - in this morning’s instance, any that falls will be light and melt as soon as it falls. No accumulation, no travel problems, no school closures, no need for bread and milk. For many of you, it’s just rain!