Perry, Miss. St. visit OU

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma's Manek, Kristian Doolittle and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 27.1 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.