Petty surpasses 1K career points in Tide win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road Wednesday night for an SEC showdown against Vanderbilt. John Petty led the way for the Crimson Tide (11-7, 4-2) as they downed the Commodores (8-10, 0-5) 77-62.
Petty, the Huntsville native, finished with a double-double, racking up 23 points and 10 rebounds in the win. He also became the 51st player in program history to score 1,000 or more points in their career. He’s just the 32nd to do so in just three years.
Petty’s performance ignited the Tide who found themselves up by just six at the break.
The Crimson Tide picked up its first road win of the season despite the Crimson Tide not putting on their most dominant performance.
“It was nice to get a road win. I didn’t think we played that well, especially on offense with all the turnovers. We needed to get a road win,” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats.
Sophomore guard Kira Lewis filled out the stat sheet recording 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
With the win, Alabama has now won three games in a row - three straight over Vandy - four of its last five games, and nine of its last 12 games.
The Crimson Tide host Kansas State Saturday as part of the BIG 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is 5 p.m.
