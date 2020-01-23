Police: Woman turns self in after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old has been charged after a shooting Monday in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Nealonda Reeves is charged with first-degree assault.
Duckett says the charges are related to a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 2400 block of Mill Street. A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim is currently listed in stable condition, Duckett added.
Reeves turned herself in to police Tuesday and was charged.
