Police: 17-year-old charged after multiple businesses burglarized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after several businesses were burglarized in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the juvenile is charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft of property and three counts of fourth-degree theft of property.
The charges are connected to multiple business burglaries that happened between Jan. 6 and Jan. 14. Duckett says the block number and streets for the business are:
- 1800 Eastern Boulevard
- 2000 Eastern Boulevard
- 3000 McGehee Road
- 1400 Taylor Road
- 500 E. Patton Avenue
The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday and charged. Due to his age, the name of the juvenile is not being released.
