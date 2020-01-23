2 separate heaters fail inside Alabama women’s prison

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two heaters inside an Alabama women’s prison have failed, prompting the Alabama Department of Corrections to provide temporary replacements.
According to Samantha Banks, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation, two temporary heating units have been placed inside two dormitories of Julia Tutwiler Prison for women. The temporary units were placed after two separate heating units malfunctioned.
Banks says the department’s engineering division has been working to fix the issue and expects to have one of the units fixed by the weekend. The other unit, which Banks says is over 30 years old, will need to be replaced in the coming weeks.
“We recognize the seriousness of this issue and are working to restore these systems as soon as possible,” Banks said.
Details on when the units failed or how long the dormitories were without heat have not been released.
