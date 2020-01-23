Suspect sought in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man in connection with a murder that happened Friday.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Anthony Stoddard is sought in the murder, which happened in the 4200 block of Mobile Highway. The victim was 25-year-old Tametrius Richards. He was found suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.