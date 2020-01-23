Tuskegee man arrested for string of car burglaries in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have taken a man into custody in connection to a string of car burglaries in the area.
26-year-old Maurice Edwards Jr. from Tuskegee was arrested on multiple warrants related to a string of car burglaries over a time period of a few weeks.
Edwards has been charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of attempted unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of theft of property and one count of theft of property.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
