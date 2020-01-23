Workers prepare for Rebuild Alabama construction

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Workers are preparing for construction on Rebuild Alabama projects, including work on Highway 82 in Prattville.
The money for the project is coming from the new gas tax, which was signed into law in 2019. The law increases the state gas tax by 10 cents over the next three years.
Gov. Kay Ivey and others unveiled the Rebuild Alabama sign in Prattville on Wednesday.
“This sign is about accountability because we want the people of this state to know where their money is going and this sign will help show that,” said state Senator Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville.
“To be able to drive around the state of Alabama, and to see the tangible evidence of this hard work and the hard work of every Alabama citizen that contributes and to be able to invest in the future of our economy, our prosperity, our well being and to do so responsibly and sustainably,” said state Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa.
Ivey says you can expect to see more signs across the state in the coming months.
