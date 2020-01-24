2 charged during Elba murder investigation

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people have been arrested during an investigation into the murder of an Elba man on January 16.
Johnathon Corell Lawrence, the murder victim's father, and Yatchauntaneeyah “Breezy” Henderson face robbery charges. Henderson is also related to the victim, Donta Rogers.
A statement from the Elba Police Department claims Rogers also participated in the robbery but provided no additional details.
Lawrence and Henderson are not yet charged with murdering Rogers, though the police say additional arrests are expected. Henderson had been previously arrested for tamping with evidence.
The shooting occurred on Putnam Street a few hours after the robbery occurred, police said.
