Downtown Wendy’s restaurant demolished Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you headed to downtown Montgomery’s Wendy’s location for a bite to eat Friday afternoon, you probably noticed the building is no longer there.
Friday morning, demolition crews took down the burger restaurant on Madison Avenue. Within a few minutes, the brick building was a pile of rubble, the only recognizable piece was the still-standing sign with its familiar red-headed mascot.
It’s unclear why the structure was demolished. A check with the city has not revealed a reason.
A call to Wendy’s corporate offices has also yielded no details, so it’s unclear if a new restaurant will be built or if the property will be used for something else.
