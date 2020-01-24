Food for Thought 1/23

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Leroy (2752 Boultier St.): 100
Pannie George’s Kitchen (401 N. Perry St.): 99
EJI Legacy Pavilion (401 N. Perry St.): 99
ASU Acadome kitchen (915 S. Jackson St.): 99
The Gazebo Tea Room (414 Perry Hill Rd.): 99
Schlotzsky’s Deli (5055 Carmichael Rd.): 99
GiGi’s Fabulous Foods (2029 E. Second St.): 99
Chappy’s Express (2055 E. South Blvd.): 99
Low Scores
Jai Santoshi Maa convenience store (10 W. South Blvd.): 76
Priority item: mold in ice machine
Mr. Chen’s Chinese Restaurant & Market (5461 Atlanta Hwy.): 79
Priority item: cabbage, egg rolls & ribs left sitting out at improper temperature
Quick Serve #2 (4101 Troy Hwy.): 81
Priority item: lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, eggs and cooked rice in coolers at improper temperature
