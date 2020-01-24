Food for Thought 1/23

Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | January 23, 2020 at 9:50 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 9:50 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

High Scores

Leroy (2752 Boultier St.): 100

Pannie George’s Kitchen (401 N. Perry St.): 99

EJI Legacy Pavilion (401 N. Perry St.): 99

ASU Acadome kitchen (915 S. Jackson St.): 99

The Gazebo Tea Room (414 Perry Hill Rd.): 99

Schlotzsky’s Deli (5055 Carmichael Rd.): 99

GiGi’s Fabulous Foods (2029 E. Second St.): 99

Chappy’s Express (2055 E. South Blvd.): 99

Low Scores

Jai Santoshi Maa convenience store (10 W. South Blvd.): 76

Priority item: mold in ice machine

Mr. Chen’s Chinese Restaurant & Market (5461 Atlanta Hwy.): 79

Priority item: cabbage, egg rolls & ribs left sitting out at improper temperature

Quick Serve #2 (4101 Troy Hwy.): 81

Priority item: lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, eggs and cooked rice in coolers at improper temperature

